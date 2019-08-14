Start Here: Friend of Ohio shooter due in court

#1

In Ohio, the longtime friend of the Dayton mass shooting suspect Connor Betts will face a judge this afternoon.

Ethan Kollie is due in court at noon today for a detention hearing.

He's accused of buying the body armor and helping assemble the weapon used in last week's attack claiming 9 lives.

#2

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m.

On Thursday and Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as temperatures are expected to be well into the triple-digits.

#3

Today is the first day of school for Central Unified.

Tilley Elementary they are welcoming nearly 700 students back and onto a state-of-the-art new campus.

The $28 million building was unveiled last week.

Also, make sure to check the traffic before you head out the door as more schools are now back in class.
