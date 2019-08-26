START HERE: G7 summit in France, Gov. Newsom to announce legal action on immigration

Start Here has the latest stories that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
G7 Summit wraps-up
President Trump will be on his way back home to the US in just a few hours.
He's leaving France around nine this morning and should get back to Washington DC this evening.
The G7 summit ends this morning and earlier today, the group promised $20 million to help fund firefighting efforts in the Amazon rain forest.
And summit host French President Emmanuel Macron will join President Trump very soon to discuss the results of the conference.
Legal action on immigration
Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Governor Gavin Newsom will announce legal action on immigration today.
You can watch their live press conference at 9:45 a.m. on our website, mobile app or facebook.
It will take place at the state department of justice offices in Sacramento.
Two weeks ago, California and three other states filed to challenged new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants.
Molly Day
You're encouraged to spread random acts of kindness across the Central Valley today in honor of Molly Griffin.
Today is Molly Day because it would've been her 28th birthday.
Molly was well-known for spreading kindness, but a drunk driver killed her in 2015.
So now, people whose lives she touched are encouraging kindness as a way to honor and remember Griffin.
Snap your picture of kindness and share it with us at #abc30insider and #livelikemolly.
Triple-digit weather for the next few days
The triple-digit weather will stick around for the next few days before a possible break from the heat.
For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
