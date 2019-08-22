START HERE: Manhunt underway for suspect who shot deputy, Northern California plane crash aftermath

Manhunt underway for shooter who targeted deputy in Lancaster
A manhunt is underway at this hour for the shooter who targeted an L.A. County Sheriff's deputy.
21-year-old Angel Reinosa got shot in his shoulder Wednesday afternoon while walking to his car at the sheriff's station in Lancaster.
REALTED: Gunman still on loose after sheriff's deputy wounded in shoulder at Lancaster station
It's believed the shot came from a four-story apartment complex next door.
Officials say it houses people treated for mental illness.
Northern California Plane Crash
The FAA and NTSB will be out today investigating a fiery plane crash at a Northern California airport.
All eight passengers and two pilots on board the small jet survived yesterday's crash at Oroville Municipal Airport.
No one was injured.
Officials say the pilot of the aircraft aborted takeoff for unknown reasons, went off the runway and the plane burst into flames.
Luke Bryan concert and traffic
Luke Bryan will be putting on quite a show tonight at the Save Mart Center in northeast Fresno for all his country music fans.
It's his first visit back to the Central Valley in about three years.
The show gets underway at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Keep in mind, traffic around Save Mart Center could be more congested than usual with the concert and Fresno State back in session.
One more day of 90-degree weather
Only one more day of 90-degree weather before things start to heat up!
For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.