START HERE: North Korea missile launch, California Food Expo underway, Cooler weather in the Valley

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.

North Korea launches missiles

North Korea launched two more missiles into the sea this morning.

This after the country showed interest in restarting nuclear talks with the U.S.
However, North Korea says its dealings with Washington may end without new U.S. proposals.

North Korean officials believe the U.S. wants to provide security guarantees and extensive relief from U.S. led sanctions in return for limited denuclearization steps.

California Food Expo

The California Food Expo is off to a tasty start.

About 130 companies have booths set up inside the Fresno Convention Center.

This year, the expo has a new name and a bigger presence.

About 35% of the companies are brand new coming from San Diego to San Francisco.
This year, there's a lot of health-conscious products like Kalifornia Keto, which makes keto cookies and more.

There are also a lot of innovative food concepts.

To get a sample for yourself the public event, Expolicious is tonight from 5 to 8.

Tickets are still available for $60.

Latest Valley Forecast
A cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the Central Valley and this afternoon we will have another round of fall-like temperatures.

For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
