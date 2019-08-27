START HERE: Nursing home employees charged, Lori Loughlin in court

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Florida Nursing Home Charges
Prosecutors in Florida are getting ready to announce charges this morning against four nursing home employees accused of contributing to 12 deaths during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Those four employees surrendered to police yesterday.
Investigators say 12 vulnerable people died because the people at the nursing home didn't call for help or move them to a medical facility across the street when their power went out during the storm.
Epstein Hearing
Multiple women who accused late financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexual assault are expected to appear at a hearing in New York City on Tuesday at 7:30 am.
A judge ordered the unusual proceeding to discuss prosecutors' effort to dismiss the indictment against Epstein in the wake of his death.
Epstein died by suicide while in jail on August 10th.
Lori Loughlin in Court
Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband will appear before a judge in Boston at noon Tuesday for the case accusing them of fraud to get their daughter's into USC.
A judge will decide today whether their lawyers have a conflict of interest because their firm represent the university in another case..
Prosecutors accuse the couple of paying $500,000 in bribes.
Triple-digit weather for the next few days
The triple-digit weather will stick around for the next few days before a break from the heat.
For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
