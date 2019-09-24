START HERE: Pres. Trump delivers address at UN General Assembly, PG&E cuts power due to wildfire risk, Tropical Storm Karen

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Pres. Trump's UN speech
President Trump is getting set to deliver a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
He just arrived several minutes ago.
Rising tensions with Iran, an ongoing trade war with China and stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea all hang over his head as he gets ready to take the stage around 7:15 this morning.
President Trump says Iran will be one of the topics he'll raise in his speech.
PG&E cuts power amidst increased wildfire risk
PG&E is warning customers that planned outages due to increased wildfire risk could continue into today.
At least 24,000 customers in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties are waking up without electricity this morning.
That's after the utility shut off power to residents in the Sierra Nevada foothills yesterday.
Those power outages could even expand to other Northern California counties today, if necessary.
Puerto Rico earthquake, Tropical Storm Karen
Puerto Rico is bracing today for Tropical Storm Karen just hours after getting hit by a six-point-oh earthquake late last night.
The storm will bring heavy rain across the northeastern Caribbean that's expected to cause flooding and landslides.
Latest Valley Forecast
Tuesday - Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night - Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.
