START HERE: Pres. Trump to visit North Carolina, ABC News Democratic presidential debate, father and son shot

Pres. Trump to visit North Carolina
The President and Vice President are visiting North Carolina today, on the eve of the House election.
They will speak at a "Keep America Great" rally in Fayetteville later tonight.
The President will also campaign for the Republican candidate in the race, state senator Dan Bishop.
ABC News Democratic presidential debate
Presidential hopefuls are gearing up for the democratic debate later this week.
A new ABC News Washington Poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, with Senator Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren trailing behind.
Biden has the advantage with 42% of likely Democratic voters.
Ten candidates will take part in the Thursday night debate, and you can watch it live starting at 5 p.m. right here on ABC30.
We'll also stream it live on facebook and our mobile app.
Father and son shot, police looking for suspects
The search is on today for these two men who police shot a 4-year-old boy and his father in a gas station parking lot.
It' happened early yesterday morning in Hanford.
Police say the men had gotten in an argument about gang ties when the father drove his car at the men and one of them opened fire.
The father was hit three times and the child in the back seat was hit once in the head.
Both are expected to survive their injuries.
Latest Valley Forecast
A cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the Central Valley and this afternoon we will have another round of fall-like temperatures.
