START HERE: Pres. Trump to visit North Carolina, ABC News Democratic presidential debate, father and son shot

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.

Pres. Trump to visit North Carolina

The President and Vice President are visiting North Carolina today, on the eve of the House election.

They will speak at a "Keep America Great" rally in Fayetteville later tonight.

The President will also campaign for the Republican candidate in the race, state senator Dan Bishop.

Click here to download the ABC30 app
ABC News Democratic presidential debate
Presidential hopefuls are gearing up for the democratic debate later this week.

A new ABC News Washington Poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, with Senator Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren trailing behind.

Biden has the advantage with 42% of likely Democratic voters.

RELATED: Final lineup set for sole night of ABC Democratic primary debate

Ten candidates will take part in the Thursday night debate, and you can watch it live starting at 5 p.m. right here on ABC30.

We'll also stream it live on facebook and our mobile app.

Father and son shot, police looking for suspects

The search is on today for these two men who police shot a 4-year-old boy and his father in a gas station parking lot.

It' happened early yesterday morning in Hanford.

Police say the men had gotten in an argument about gang ties when the father drove his car at the men and one of them opened fire.

RELATED: Police searching for suspects, vehicle possibly connected to Hanford double-shooting of father, son

The father was hit three times and the child in the back seat was hit once in the head.

Both are expected to survive their injuries.

To get another look at these suspects and their vehicle go to our Facebook page or mobile app.

Latest Valley Forecast
A cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the Central Valley and this afternoon we will have another round of fall-like temperatures.

For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for suspects, vehicle possibly connected to Hanford double-shooting
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
East central Fresno house fire leaves thousands of dollars in damage
Suspects assault store owner during armed robbery in Hanford
Fresno church's pancake breakfast honors educator by helping homeless children
Former sheriff's deputy admits to domestic violence, avoids felony strikes
Show More
Sheriff's gang unit detains dozens, arrests 8 at central Fresno clubhouse
LAPD officer accused of repeatedly beating, severely injuring girlfriend
Fresno Co. wildfire contained, causes $40,000 in damages to structures
Family, friends hold service for 10-year-old girl killed in car crash
14 arrested for DUI during patrol, Fresno Police say
More TOP STORIES News