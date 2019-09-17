START HERE: President Trump's Bay Area visit, United Auto Workers strike continues, Central California Women's Conference kicks off

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Pres. Trump visits Bay Area
President Trump gets ready to make a two-day visit to California.
It's all part of a fundraising event where the President is set to raise more than $15 million for his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.
He'll arrive later this morning in the Bay Area, where he'll take part in a luncheon in Palo Alto before heading to Los Angeles this afternoon.
Tonight, he'll take part in a dinner in Beverly Hills.
He'll also be spending time in Los Angeles and San Diego tomorrow.
United Auto Workers union strike against GM
Negotiations continue as the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors enters its second day.
So far, there's no end in sight to the walkout of nearly 50,000 UAW members.
The workers left factories and formed picket lines shortly after midnight yesterday in the dispute over a new four-year contract.
Right now, both sides have only come to terms on two percent of the contract.
Should the UAW and GM come to a deal we'll be sure to bring you the latest developments immediately in a mobile app news alert.
Central California Women's Conference
People are already starting to arrive for the annual Central California Women's Conference.
Thousands of women from across the Valley will be here for the sold-out event.
The conference is dedicated to empowering women and this year featured keynote speaker is Tyra Banks.
Latest Valley Forecast
We're waking up to cooler temperatures across the Central Valley this morning and we can expect fall-like conditions this afternoon.
