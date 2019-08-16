START HERE: Remembering the Queen of Soul, Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

Start Here has the latest stories that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.

Remembering the Queen of Soul

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the death of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

In remembrance, Detroit will hold a benefit celebration tonight in her honor.

It will be a free event with live music and appearances.

Franklin passed away at age 76 from cancer.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane skids off runway, catches fire

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to examine the wreckage today from Dale Earnhardt Junior's business jet.

The Cessna crashed upon landing yesterday at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in eastern Tennessee.

Five people were on board including Earnhardt, his wife, and baby daughter.

Everyone escaped safely.

The former race car driver will be taking this weekend off from broadcasting to be with family.

When the cause of the crash is known we will send out a notification through the ABC30 App.

Orosi recycling center fire

Officials are closely monitoring the air quality in the South Valley this morning.

That's as a fire at Pena's Recycling Center in Orosi continues to burn at this hour.

Many of you have sent in your comments and photos about the blaze burning.

Fire crews say they are just letting the fire burn out at this point.

It's still not known what sparked the blaze.

Excessive Heat Warning in effect today

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m.

