Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
United Auto Workers go on strike
More than 49,000 members off the United Auto Workers are striking this morning across the country.
They walked off General Motors factory floors and set up picket lines early this morning.
That's after contract talks fell flat.
At issue are health care benefits and wage increases.
RELATED: United Auto Workers union strike against GM in contract dispute
33 manufacturing plants in nine states, as well as 22 parts distribution warehouses, are shut down this morning.
If both sides reach an agreement, we'll be sure to bring it to you in a push alert on our app.
Click here to download the ABC30 app
Antonio Brown sexual assualt accusaiton
The woman who has accused NFL star Antonio Brown of three separate instances of sexual assault is scheduled to meet with NFL investigators today.
Britney Taylor filed a civil suit against the New England Patriots receiver last week.
That's after Brown declined to sign a settlement agreement.
Brown denies all allegations.
Tracking Hurricane Humberto
Humberto is now heading away from the Bahamas and closer to the U.S. east coast now as a category one hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center says Humberto has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.
Forecasters expect the storm's outer bands could still drop one to two inches of rain on the northwest part of the Bahamas today.
Swells may also cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in the area.
The hurricane will make its way up the coast from Florida to North Carolina over the next few days.
Latest Valley Forecast
We're waking up to cooler temperatures across the Central Valley this morning and we can expect fall-like conditions this afternoon.
For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
START HERE: United Auto Workers strike against GM, NFL to meet with Antonio Brown accuser, Tracking Humberto
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More