State agencies say Valley is prepared for a California megastorm

Any prolonged wet weather in California brings concerns about the big one. An Ark storm, an atmospheric river dumping too much water, revives fears of the 1861 Ark Storm that flooded the entire central valley.It's something Ken Austin of the Fresno County Department of Emergency Services tries to anticipate."We prepare for any disaster and a disaster is anything kind of big and overwhelming," said Ken Austin with Fresno County Department of Emergency Services.But so far, The Bureau of Reclamation's Michael Jackson says the wet weather has only been good for central California's water supply."Things are going well, so far we are currently, our natural runoff is a little bit above average, we're at about 115 percent or so of average," Jackson said.The Bureau of Reclamation operates Friant Dam. The reservoir, Millerton Lake is at about 70 percent capacity, also over the average for this time of year.Jackson says the dam and reservoir and canal systems can handle serious runoff and snow melt events."We are pretty good to go on a hundred-year storm, that won't be a problem," he said.In 1997 heavy rain and snow melt filled Friant over capacity causing flooding along the river in north Fresno.While it could happen again, Alan Hofmann, General Manager of the Metropolitan Flood Control district, says many of the issues that lead to past flooding in the Fresno area have largely been alleviated."t's considerably better today than it was said, 30 years ago," Hoffmann said.Hofmann says the area is better protected.and he believes the districts extensive ponding basins and pumps provides a good margin of safety."We've checked all records, the one hundred years and it says the largest 48 hour storm on record, a two day storm, is about three inches of rain, so if we have that capacity in the basin we think we are at least prepared for the largest 48 hour storm, if it continues to rain, then yeah, we might look to have some problems," Hoffmann said.The Ark storm of 1861 lasted for 45 days, and scientists predict there's a good chance of another one within the next 40 years.That's based on the idea that they have historically occurred every 200 years.