Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer addresses economy, public safety and homelessness in 'State of the City'

The Chamber of Commerce partnered with Mayor Jerry Dyer to highlight the progress and future plans within Fresno.

Mayor Dyer says the police department is set to be one of the few fully staffed departments in the nation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local leaders, businesses and organizations gathered Wednesday for the "State of the City."

It was held downtown at the Fresno Convention Center.

The Chamber of Commerce partnered with Mayor Jerry Dyer to highlight the progress and future plans within Fresno.

The Mayor touted the city's economic recovery following the height of the pandemic and public safety investments.

He says the police department is set to be one of the few fully staffed departments in the nation, reaching 900 officers by the end of the year.

The Mayor also gave an update on "Project Off Ramp," saying the city is on its way to housing 300 residents experiencing homelessness in 100 days.

"Don't buy into the 'Woe is Fresno' nonsense," he said. "We are not an impoverished farm town without a vision. Fresno is on the move."

Just last week, Mayor Dyer unveiled his proposed budget of $1.8 billion, including more resources for police and fire departments and road improvements.

This year's event also honored four local leaders for their work in the community.