A manhunt is underway for the suspect deputies believe shot and killed a Newman Police officer around 1 a.m. on Monday.
We are now learning the suspect's truck was found outside the city of Newman in a mobile home park, but the suspect is still missing.
BLUE ALERT - Stanislaus, Merced, San Joaquin, Tuolumne, and Santa Clara Counties.@StanSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/offvC609py— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 26, 2018
The victim is Officer Ronil Singh, a K-9 officer with the Newman Police Department.
Officer Singh is survived by his wife and his six-month-old son. According to friends and family, Officer Singh's parents and brother currently live in Fiji and are making their way to California.
"Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil," said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson. "If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets."
Officers released pictures of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle Monday morning morning.
They were able to track the truck down to the 26000 block of River Road in Newman. However, the suspect is still on the run.
Officer Singh conducted a traffic stop on the pickup truck.
Deputies say based on the call, the officer only gave a description of the vehicle, and that the truck had paper plates from AR auto.
Moments later, the officer called in for shots fired.
Several deputies from both Stanislaus and Merced counties responded. The deputy was found lying on the ground.
He was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.
No ones been arrested, but deputies say they are getting tips from people in Fresno and Merced counties, all the way up to the Bay Area.
"We have a lot of officers here not just from our agency, but several agencies throughout Stanislaus county. Our primary goal is to catch the suspect. We have officers, deputies, counselors with the Newman officers, and the Singh family," said Deputy Royjindar Singh.
The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association has established a Corporal Ronil Singh, Newman PD Memorial Fund. Donations can be made in person at any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund or online athttps://t.co/1MK10q99u7
The suspect is still at large, and deputies say if you do see the suspect, do NOT approach him. He is believed to be armed and very dangerous.
Detectives have photographs of the suspect and are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or dispatch at 209-552-2468.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.