Body of missing Gas City, Indiana girl Skylea Carmack found in shed behind home; Stepmother charged with murder

GAS CITY, Ind. -- The body of a missing 10-year-old girl has been recovered inside a shed behind her home, according to Indiana State Police.

Skylea Rayn Carmack was reported missing Saturday evening. Indiana State Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that Skylea was killed sometime Saturday afternoon or evening.

Her body was found Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. in a plastic trash bag inside a shed behind her Gas City home, reports WRTV.

Skylea's stepmother, Amanda Carmack, 34, has been arrested and charged in her murder. She's currently facing charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death and strangulation.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Skylea died from strangulation but her exact cause of death will be determined by the Grant County Coroner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianamurdermissing girlchild killedu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 firefighters injured after fire engine flips on rural Tulare County road: CHP
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman
Illinois teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Several accidents cause major traffic jam on Highway 168
Show More
6 people displaced after apartment fire in east central Fresno
10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner
START HERE: Several displaced after overnight apartment fire, tracking Hurricane Dorian
Suspect stole ag equipment then sold it on Facebook for a profit
More TOP STORIES News