FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley is getting a visit from one of TV's wildest stars.Steve-O is performing at the Tower Theatre this week.Before his show Wednesday night, the king of wild stunts toured one of Fresno's top breweries.Tioga-Sequoia Brewing shared some pictures on social media.Steve-O visited their brewery and packing center.He snapped some pictures with employees before picking up a couple of brews.Steve-O is performing at the Tower Theatre again Thursday at 7 pm.