Legendary Steve Perry makes return to hometown, Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Legendary "Journey" frontman Steve Perry made a return to his hometown of Hanford.

Perry posted pictures on his Facebook page about coming back home to his roots.

He said he made a road trip to Hanford and saw the auditorium where he remembers seeing his father singing.

Perry said, "Thanks to all who made this happen."

He's seen in the picture wearing a Stanford long-sleeve shirt, but posing up close next to a tree, it almost looks like "Hanford."

A new plaque was dedicated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member earlier this year. It's been mounted on a brand new bench in Hanford's Civic Park.