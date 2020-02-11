Man arrested for attempted murder in Merced County town of Stevinson

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is under arrest, accused of shooting another man in the North Valley after a disagreement over a relationship.

On Friday, February 7, at around 3 pm, Merced County Sheriff's deputies say they received a call about gunshots fired at a property along Rosa Road near Highway 140 in Stevinson.

When deputies arrived, they found a 24-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a Modesto area hospital and remains in critical condition.

Detectives discovered that the victim might have had a disagreement with Gary Gregory over a relationship. They followed leads from Stevinson to Stanislaus County and then Contra Costa County, where they spoke with family members.

That's when the suspect turned himself into the Pinole Police Department around 7:45 pm Saturday.

Deputies then brought him back to Merced County, where he was booked into jail on attempted murder charges.

Gregory's bail is set at $500,000.
