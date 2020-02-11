Man arrested for attempted murder in Merced County town of Stevinson

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is under arrest, accused of shooting another man in the North Valley after a disagreement over a relationship.On Friday, February 7, at around 3 pm, Merced County Sheriff's deputies say they received a call about gunshots fired at a property along Rosa Road near Highway 140 in Stevinson.When deputies arrived, they found a 24-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a Modesto area hospital and remains in critical condition.Detectives discovered that the victim might have had a disagreement with Gary Gregory over a relationship. They followed leads from Stevinson to Stanislaus County and then Contra Costa County, where they spoke with family members.That's when the suspect turned himself into the Pinole Police Department around 7:45 pm Saturday.Deputies then brought him back to Merced County, where he was booked into jail on attempted murder charges.Gregory's bail is set at $500,000.