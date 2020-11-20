Stimulus check update: IRS deadline to register approaching for those who don't file tax returns

The IRS said the deadline for those who do not normally file tax returns to register with the IRS is 3 p.m. EST Saturday. You can check the status of your stimulus check at IRS.gov.
Those who miss the deadline can claim a special tax credit next year, the IRS said.
"This additional time into November is solely for those who have not received their (Economic Impact Payments) EIP and don't normally file a tax return. For taxpayers who requested an extension of time to file their 2019 tax return, that deadline date (was) October 15," the IRS said.
The IRS said it sent nearly 9 million letters in September to people who may be eligible for the Economic Impact Payments but don't normally file a tax return.
The IRS said while most eligible U.S. taxpayers have automatically received their EIP, others who don't have a filing obligation need to use the Non-Filers tool to register with the IRS to get their money. Typically, they said, this includes people who receive little or no income.
The eligibility for the Recovery Rebate Credit is the same as for stimulus check, and the maximum credit is $1,200 for an individual or $2,400 for a married couple, with an additional $500 for each child.
The credit can be claimed Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR and the 2020 instructions will include a worksheet for the Recovery Rebate Credit.
For more information, visit IRS.gov.