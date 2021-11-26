stock market

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year

EMBED <>More Videos

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points

NEW YORK -- Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.

Travel and energy stocks are among the biggest losers, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruises all off over 10%.

Health officials in Europe moved quickly to propose suspending air travel from southern Africa. Meanwhile cases of the variant were found in Hong Kong, Belgium and Tel Aviv as well as major South African cities like Johannesburg.

World takes action as new COVID-19 variant emerges in southern Africa
EMBED More News Videos

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread.



There have been other variants of the coronavirus before - the delta variant devastated much of the US throughout the summer - but early data on this variant appears to show it's more easily transmissible than other variants.

The New York Stock Exchange closed early at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financestockscovid 19 variantcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldstock marketcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STOCK MARKET
How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans
Dow sinks more than 700 points over virus fears
AMC shares jump more than 120% to an all-time high
Krispy Kreme preps to go public (again)
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News