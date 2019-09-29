Woman who livestreamed Merced County DUI crash that killed her sister appears to be out of prison

A Stockton woman sent to prison after livestreaming a crash that killed her 14-year-old sister in 2017 near Los Banos appears to have been released from prison.
According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Obdulia Sanchez is no longer mentioned on the state's inmate database system.
The Merced Sun-Star reports that a CDCR official told them Sanchez was scheduled to be released on parole this month.
Last February, a judge sentenced Sanchez to more than six years in prison.
Action News reached out to the CDCR to learn more about Sanchez's release. At this time, we are waiting to hear back from a spokesperson.
