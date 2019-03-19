Stolen car slams into 24-hour gym in Southern California; suspect described as disgruntled former member

JUST IN: Surveillance video shows suspect drive stolen car into Crunch Fitness in La Mirada — ID’d as 32-year-old Sergio Reyes, former member. He’s been arrested on attempted murder charge. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/aoEy3A0L8h — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) March 19, 2019

LA MIRADA, Calif. -- A driver was arrested after a stolen car slammed into a 24-hour gym in La Mirada early Tuesday morning, and authorities are investigating the possibility that the crash was intentional due to a former member's grievance.The vehicle smashed through glass at the front entrance of a Crunch Fitness in the 12800 block of Valley View Avenue about 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The gym open at the time, but no injuries were reported."This guy just started revving his car and at the end he put it in drive and he let the car go, it was going pretty fast," witness Adrian Nolesco said. "He just rolled out and started running toward Imperial Highway."Deputies searched the area and took the man into custody. His identity was not immediately released by authorities.An employee said the driver had been a member of the gym for about a month before his membership was canceled due to his alleged stalking of female members. According to the employee, the suspect had threatened to fight gym staff after the cancellation and was upset while awaiting a $70 reimbursement.