CRIME

Stolen car suspects arrested after crash near Visalia

EMBED </>More Videos

A fast and dangerous ride for a pair of stolen vehicle suspects ended with a crash near Visalia. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A fast and dangerous ride for a pair of stolen vehicle suspects ended with a crash near Visalia.

It happened at around noon Tuesday, on Avenue 256 and Mooney Boulevard.

It all started with a stolen vehicle report out of Lindsay.

Lt. Duane Cornett from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a detective spotted a car matching the description just outside Porterville.

He followed it, Cornett says, but never caught up with it, and never started a pursuit. The car was just going too fast.

"At times it was being broadcast that it was traveling over 100 miles an hour," Cornett said.

That detective lost sight of the car between Tipton and Tulare, but another sheriff's sergeant saw the car fly by him closer to Visalia, as he was getting gas.

By the time he caught up with the car at Avenue 256 and Mooney Boulevard, the crash had already happened.

It's unclear exactly what happened, but Cornett says the suspect's car crashed into another vehicle.

The woman in that car had minor injuries.

"With the speeds that were involved, and the fact that it was a stolen car, they had total disregard for the public safety," Cornett said. "That showed when she crashed into that vehicle that had nothing to do with it, just wrong place at the wrong time. And then to flee on foot, knowing that you just caused a severe crash."

Cornett says both suspects, the driver and a minor passenger, assaulted a sheriff's sergeant as they were taken into custody, but he wasn't injured.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Angelica Chapa.

The Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Task Force is investigating the crash and the stolen car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stolen cararrestchild endangermentcrimetulare countyvisaliaTulare CountyVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News