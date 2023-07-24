Stolen Tulare County dog returned to owner

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Doberman mix dog that was stolen in Lindsay Sunday morning has been returned to its owner.

Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to Avenue 232 near Road 204 in the Lindsay area regarding the theft of a pet dog.

When deputies arrived on scene and were advised that "Boy," a Doberman mix was taken by someone at 3 a.m.

An Exeter resident later found the Doberman near a market on South Kaweah Street in Exeter.

The resident took "Boy" home and started posting on social media in an attempt to find its owner.

When she saw the Tulare County Sheriff's Office's social media posts, she called the Sheriff's Office and reunited the dog with its owner.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is still seeking information about the suspect who stole the dog.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488.