WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Stolen Tulare County dog returned to owner

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Monday, July 24, 2023 12:39AM

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Doberman mix dog that was stolen in Lindsay Sunday morning has been returned to its owner.

Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to Avenue 232 near Road 204 in the Lindsay area regarding the theft of a pet dog.

When deputies arrived on scene and were advised that "Boy," a Doberman mix was taken by someone at 3 a.m.

An Exeter resident later found the Doberman near a market on South Kaweah Street in Exeter.

The resident took "Boy" home and started posting on social media in an attempt to find its owner.

When she saw the Tulare County Sheriff's Office's social media posts, she called the Sheriff's Office and reunited the dog with its owner.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is still seeking information about the suspect who stole the dog.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW