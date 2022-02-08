Merced woman asking for help finding 2 French Bulldogs

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a pair of missing dogs in the north valley.A Merced woman says her two French Bulldogs were stolen Monday morning.She let the dogs out into the front yard of her home on east Gerard Avenue.After just a few minutes, she went outside and could not find her pets.Witnesses reported seeing a man grabbing the high-end dogs from the yard and taking off.One of the dogs is gray with blue eyes -- the other is a light brown.If you see either of the dogs, you're asked to call Merced police.