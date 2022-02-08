Merced woman asking for help finding 2 French Bulldogs

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a pair of missing dogs in the north valley.
A Merced woman says her two French Bulldogs were stolen Monday morning.
She let the dogs out into the front yard of her home on east Gerard Avenue.
After just a few minutes, she went outside and could not find her pets.
Witnesses reported seeing a man grabbing the high-end dogs from the yard and taking off.
One of the dogs is gray with blue eyes -- the other is a light brown.
If you see either of the dogs, you're asked to call Merced police.
