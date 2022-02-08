Merced woman asking for help finding 2 French Bulldogs

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a pair of missing dogs in the north valley.

A Merced woman says her two French Bulldogs were stolen Monday morning.

She let the dogs out into the front yard of her home on east Gerard Avenue.

After just a few minutes, she went outside and could not find her pets.

Witnesses reported seeing a man grabbing the high-end dogs from the yard and taking off.

One of the dogs is gray with blue eyes -- the other is a light brown.

If you see either of the dogs, you're asked to call Merced police.
