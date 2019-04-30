u.s. & world

Stolen package with handwritten apology returned to New Mexico homeowner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Doorbell video captured a man returning a package to a New Mexico man's porch and running off.

Homeowner Bill Bayes told KOAT that on the box was a handwritten apology.

"I caught my son and his friends with your package, so I punished him as I saw necessary and brought back your stuff," the note said. "Sorry again. Sincerely, an upset father."

Bayes said his initial anger turned to admiration.

"I wanted to nominate him for the father of the year award." Bayes said. "I mean, that's something."

Bayes said he understands why the dad didn't hang around after returning it but said all is forgiven.

"Don't know who he is, but he's a good dad," Bayes said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
porch piratepackage theftu.s. & worldfeel good
U.S. & WORLD
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News