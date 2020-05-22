Over $11,000 in stolen property from Tulare home recovered, man arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's Office Ag Detectives say they have recovered more than $11,000 of stolen property from a Tulare home.Deputies initially responded to a burglary call at a location near Ave 200, where the victim informed them that items from their farm office were stolen, including money.Estimated losses were upward of $12,000 and the victim told deputies that the suspect was driving a Chevrolet truck with damage to the driver side.The agriculture detectives were able to locate the car near West Wade Ave. and found the stolen items near Beacon Ave, recovering $11,200 of the items.Deputies arrested 45-year-old Duane Stewart on charges of possession of stolen property.