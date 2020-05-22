tulare county sheriff's office

Over $11,000 in stolen property from Tulare home recovered, man arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's Office Ag Detectives say they have recovered more than $11,000 of stolen property from a Tulare home.

Deputies initially responded to a burglary call at a location near Ave 200, where the victim informed them that items from their farm office were stolen, including money.

Estimated losses were upward of $12,000 and the victim told deputies that the suspect was driving a Chevrolet truck with damage to the driver side.

The agriculture detectives were able to locate the car near West Wade Ave. and found the stolen items near Beacon Ave, recovering $11,200 of the items.

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Duane Stewart on charges of possession of stolen property.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulareburglaryrobberytulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Tulare County pastor accused of molesting several children
Lindsay man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl
Tulare County mom seen on video grabbing 1-year-old son violently by hair, throwing him onto bed
Tulare County judges start releasing some inmates early due to COVID-19 concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California will release guidelines for churches to open Monday: Newsom
Central California coronavirus cases
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to open on June 1 with modifications
Woman, 5 children displaced after fire at Fowler mobile home park
Your dining experience will change now that Fresno County restaurants are reopening
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Show More
Suspect opens fire at adults, child outside southwest Fresno apartment
Fresno 'shelter in place' lifts Tuesday, restaurants can open immediately
CA unemployment rate soars to 15.5%, 2.3M jobs lost
Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
More TOP STORIES News