'Three Little Pigs' statues stolen from Fresno's Playland ahead of closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who stole statues from Playland just days before it is set to close.

Officers say the statues were stolen on December 19 and have unique Disney logos at the base.

The set contains four pieces in total from the children's story, The Three Little Pigs.

If anyone has found these statues or has information on the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call Fresno Police.