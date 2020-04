MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Police say they found one stolen vehicle hidden inside another.Take a look at this photo the department shared on its Facebook page.Officers stopped the tractor-trailer near Madera Avenue and Lewis Street Friday morning.Their investigation revealed that it was stolen and a utility truck loaded in the trailer had also been stolen.The suspects were booked into jail, and the owners of the vehicles were very happy to get their property back.