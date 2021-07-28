Stone Creek Elementary School opens to students this fall

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new elementary school is opening its doors to Valley students this fall. Stone Creek Elementary is located at Market Avenue and Riverstone Boulevard in Madera County and was built to serve the growing population in the Riverstone area.
School staff plans to welcome 300 students to the campus this fall. They'll be learning in person, and spots are still open for families within that district boundary who are interested in enrolling.
2nd-grade teacher Allison Medeles is hard at work these days, getting the classroom ready for her little learners.
"I was so excited to set up my classroom," said Medeles. "Having them know who their teacher is and being able to interact with them is going to be amazing."
She's one of the many educators at Stone Creek Elementary eager to welcome their students to the new campus in person.
"The technology here is fabulous, I can't wait to get started with that and just the staff members are perfect," said Medeles. "The kiddos are going to have a really great time here."
The school will open to TK-6h grade students this fall. It includes a new sports complex, tech-forward classrooms, a library and stem lab.
"We have a lot of learning spaces," said Principal Shellie Roth. "We have outdoor learning spaces where teachers can take their students outdoors on beautiful days and teach them outside."
The nearly 16-acre campus is part of the Golden Valley Unified School District. It's located in the heart of the Riverstone master-planned community, which has quickly filled up with families since the first houses were built back in 2017.
It will include more than 6,500 homes at full build-out, but for now, teachers are focusing on their first set of students.
"The kids are going to be excited," said Roth. "We have an amazing teaching staff. Our teachers have been putting hours in this summer getting their classrooms ready."
Golden Valley students go back August 12th. Spaces are still open at Stone Creek Elementary. For details, visit their website.
