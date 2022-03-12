Viral video from Fresno store could lead to criminal consequences

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A viral video on social media shows two physical confrontations between a customer and employees at a northwest Fresno clothing store.Fresno police are investigating the incident from this Wednesday.It all started with employees recording a woman they considered a problem, but it could end with criminal charges."You, get off my, get," the customer says in the recorded video, right before swatting a store employee.More than 3 million people have seen the video on social media showing the customer lashing out."I didn't feel it honestly," the employee told Action News. "I was just so shocked at what was happening."We let her stay anonymous because she says she fears retribution.She tells us she started recording after the woman was very rude and repeatedly cursed at her fellow employees. The woman even said she might just steal.Everybody started recording at that point and at the back of the store, you can see the first physical confrontation where a manager holds out her hand and knocks the phone out of the customer's hand.Legal analyst Tony Capozzi says it's but totally clear, but he doubts that's a crime.The second physical confrontation is different."It clearly looks like that's an assault and battery," he said.Throughout the video, you can hear store employees telling the woman to get out."You need to leave," you can hear an employee tell her after the first confrontation."No, I want to file a complaint," the woman said.Employees and security told her to leave multiple times."You need to step outside," a security guard tells her after the second confrontation."No," the woman said. "I'm waiting here because I want to see if that b**** wants to hit me.""Once they're asked to leave and if there's a reason for that, then I think that person has to leave," Capozzi said. "If not, I think it could be considered a trespass."The woman warned employees her husband works in law enforcement and they say she wouldn't leave until he came to get her.We called her and her husband and they didn't want to comment.The store employee she hit says she might press charges because she wants the woman held accountable."I just want her to know that it's wrong," she said. "That wasn't okay and the way she acted was completely rude, disrespectful to us."Police tell Action News there were no injuries and no arrests, but their report is incomplete for now, so they're hoping to release more information next week.