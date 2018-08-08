Store clerk injured after being assaulted by armed robber in Southeast Fresno

A store clerk is bruised, but otherwise okay after a violent robbery at a Chevron gas station in Southeast Fresno. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday night at the station on Cedar and Ventura.Police said the suspect walked into the store wearing a hooded sweatshirt and red bandana over his face. They said the clerk grabbed the suspect and wrestled with him until the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and hit the clerk in the head.The suspect then pointed the gun at the clerk demanding cash from the register. After taking the money, he left the store.The search is now on for that suspect.