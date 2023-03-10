Crews clear pumps and storm drains to prevent flooding in Fresno

Crews in Fresno are getting ready to respond to any flooded streets or downed trees during this storm.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews in Fresno are getting ready to respond to any flooded streets or downed trees during this storm.

The streets around the Fresno Yosemite International Airport were still dry Thursday morning.

The main entrance at Peach and McKinley avenues is one of several areas in the city that flooded during last month's heavy rain.

Airport officials say they'll be monitoring the intersection during this next storm and providing social media updates if travelers need to use a different entrance to avoid delays.

"We have crews on call, we have checked all of our pump locations, everything is working, and we are set for this rain," explained Public Works Director Scott Mozier.

The city will be working to keep storm drains clear and is asking anyone who spots problems to call 311 or use the FresGo app.

Residents can also pick up sand bags at Maple near Hamilton in Southeast Fresno.

Melinda Salcido stopped by for a second time to fill her car for others who can't.

"We have neighbors that are not able to come physically, elderly neighbors that we're trying to fill up sand bags for them and take them to them so they won't have problems in case it floods for them," said Salcido.

The combination of rain and wind could also cause new power outages, but PG &E says Fresno residents likely won't bear the brunt of it.

"Today our impact forecast in Fresno is relatively low, but in Madera, Mariposa areas we see a lot more potential for storm caused outages," said Denny Boyles, a PG &E spokesperson.

Boyles says linemen on the ground have had help from helicopters and drones to check on equipment, and they've shifted some crews from the Valley to mountain areas.

They're also urging customers to prepare by making sure cars are fueled up and cell phone batteries are charged. And if you're getting a home generator, make sure it's installed by a qualified electrician.

"A poorly ventilated generator has the potential to cause harm to you and your family if it's coming into your home so you want to avoid that at all costs, and then the potential for injury to an electric worker down the line some distance away if that generator is improperly back feeding our system," Boyles explained.

PG &E officials say it's also important to make sure your contact information is updated.

That way they can notify you about power outages and send you updates on when electricity is expected to be restored.