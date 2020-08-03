accuweather

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

Storm surge is defined as "abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted tides," according to NOAA. As it reaches increasingly shallow waters, this powerful vertical movement of water is pushed ashore, AccuWeather explains. This causes flooding, especially when the coast juts inland, like on the Gulf Coast, where Hermine made landfall.

Floods from storm surges are particularly powerful and can be deadly, such as during Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathertropical stormstormhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
5 planets, crescent moon to light up night sky this weekend
Jupiter to dominate night sky July 13-14
Bright comet now visible to naked eye in July night sky
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno
Non-profit helps businesses find relief funding during pandemic
Semi-truck driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Fresno Co.
Robbery suspect tries to escape police by setting home on fire
Friends remember motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
2 brothers who helped create Fresno's first professional soccer team severely ill due to COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Fire Department sees record-breaking month in July
Central California coronavirus cases
Firefighters battling 200-acre blaze in Gorman
Driver crashes car into front yard of southwest Fresno home
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
More TOP STORIES News