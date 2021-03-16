Storyland in central Fresno to reopen on March 26

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A central Fresno amusement park is getting ready to reopen its gates.Storyland will welcome visitors back on March 26, according to the park's Facebook page.More than 100 volunteers turned out for a clean-up event on Sunday.Storyland has been mostly shut down for the past year. Employees say they are touched by all the support they've received as their reopening date approaches.The rides at Playland are also expected to open in late April or early May.