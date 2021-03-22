Storyland in central Fresno reopening this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Final preparations are being done to get Storyland ready for visitors again.Fairytale characters are getting fresh paint while crews are working to trim a year's worth of growth.The local attraction that has provided affordable family entertainment reopens Friday after the pandemic forced its closure last March."People are antsy to get out and do things and in an outdoor setting and we've got that in spades," says board chair Bruce Batti.Although Fresno County remains in the most restrictive Purple Tier, outdoor attractions such as Storyland are allowed to reopen with reduced capacity and with other standard COVID safety guidelines in place."We're going to have someone going around every hour and basically cleaning the park," Batti said. "Much like the Golden Gate bridge gets painted, we'll never stop. We'll be going around in circles making sure it is a safe environment and not going to do food other than things in containers."Most families will find a number of upgrades within the park -- including new audio boxes -- which were introduced only a few months before the pandemic forced Storyland's closure last year."I'd invite everyone to come out and check out the new audio boxes," Batti said. "The key that you bought, even if you bought it in 1962, that key will still work in the new audio boxes. All new stories for the families to listen to."Over on the other side, a new entrance has been added to Playland.However, Playland is still further down the list of re-openings because of its rides and play structures, but Batti remains hopeful after the state's recent announcement to allow theme parks such as Disneyland to reopen soon."My guess would be that Playland would open either in late April or early to mid-May," he said.Storyland is still accepting families to walk up and purchase tickets for the park.