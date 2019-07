FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Strathmore middle school student Monday morning after he allegedly threatened to "shoot up" the graduation ceremony.After receiving reports of the threat, deputies found the student at his home. The student was taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.The student has been booked in the Tulare County Juvenile Justice Center for making terrorist threats.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott O'Neill at 1-800-808-0488.