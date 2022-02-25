2 men arrested for robbing street vendor in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested after police say they robbed a street vendor in southwest Fresno earlier this month.Fresno police say on February 13, they were informed a street vendor was robbed on C and Ventura Streets.The woman told police she was selling Valentine's Day gifts when three men approached her. Police say they grabbed items and ran towards a car.The victim tried running towards the men but was threatened and had a gun pointed at her.Police were able to identify Miguel Perez and Daniel Chavez as two of the suspects.On February 15, police found them in a car with a gun. Officers arrested both men and booked them in the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges.A search warrant was conducted and more items stolen from the woman were found.Police are still searching for the third suspect at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.