Community helps raise nearly $20k to help Madera County street vendor injured by car

Two sisters hoped to help raise about $16,000, but the fundraiser has generated nearly $20,000 in the last few days.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County street vendor will get a new prosthetic leg thanks to the generosity from the community.

Two sisters have been using their home bakery business, Simply Sweet Sisters, to help raise money for Guillermo Lozano.

Lozano was run over by a car and had his leg amputated.

Last week, Fabiola Ochoa spoke with Action News about how she and her sister were working to raise funds to help Lozano buy a new prosthetic leg.

Guillermo Lozano sits at a busy Madera County intersection selling flowers after a car ran over his leg and it had to be amputated.



Ochoa hoped to raise about $16,000, but the fundraiser has generated nearly $20,000 in the last few days.

Ochoa shared a video on Instagram of Lozano thanking everyone who donated. The two sisters also brought him several gifts ahead of Christmas.

