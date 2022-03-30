Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Tulare, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are investigating after they say a street vendor was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Deputies say it happened near Cartmill and West in Tulare.

Deputies learned a man and woman bought something from the vendor. The man then pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The vendor handed over the cash and suspects left the area. Deputies say the vendor was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularearmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot, killed after assaulting police detective, chief says
Fresno father-son face possible trial for murder of friend's roommate
Fresno County's new solar energy system is complete
Police searching for suspect in southeast Fresno motel shooting
Valley farmers see damage to crops amid recent storms
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
Show More
California calls for more local water conservation
Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants
Fresno non-profits fundraise for children with disabilities
City leaders recognize, honor women for impact in Fresno community
Man shot while driving in Merced, police search for suspects
More TOP STORIES News