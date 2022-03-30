Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Tulare, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are investigating after they say a street vendor was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.Deputies say it happened near Cartmill and West in Tulare.Deputies learned a man and woman bought something from the vendor. The man then pulled out a gun and demanded money.The vendor handed over the cash and suspects left the area. Deputies say the vendor was not injured.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.