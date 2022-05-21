Fresno County correctional officers to postpone strike over working conditions at jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County correctional officers will postpone their strike for another month.The Fresno County Public Safety Association planned to strike for what they say are unsafe and understaffed working conditions.They are also demanding better pay.On Thursday, the Fresno County Superior Court ruled that jailers must report to work to uphold public safety.The union announced its plan to strike last week after rejecting the county's contract proposal.