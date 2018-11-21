Many in New York are getting ready for the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.These are some of the new floats being unveiled this year.Millions of people will line the streets to see them in person and the New York City Police department says security for the parade will be in full force.They say there is no credible threat at this moment but there will be thousands of police officers at the parade in plain-clothes.Weather forecasters even say this Thanksgiving Day will be the coldest in a century, with the high in New York City expected to be in the 20's.Strong winds are threatening the giant parade balloons.They will not be operated when there are sustained wind conditions exceeding 23 miles per hour.Sustained winds of 22 miles per hour are expected.