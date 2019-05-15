Mother of four found stabbed to death in Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mother of four children was found stabbed to death in her southwest Houston home.

A woman, identified by family as Tiffany Nicholas, was found Tuesday morning after police received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. about the stabbing

"I just started screaming," said Patricia Nichols, the victim's mother. "I can't believe that's my daughter."

When officers arrived at the home in the 8300 block of Quail Shot Drive, there were no signs of forced entry into the home. But, police say there was evidence of a struggle, as well as two broken steak knives in the home.

Children who live in the home had left for school around 7:30 a.m., and detectives believe the suspect most likely knew the victim and when she would be alone.

"At this point, we do need to talk to the person that called in to see what happened there. That's a person of interest in this," said HPD Det. Sean Sylvester.

Police are checking for any security camera footage of the incident as the woman's mother tries to understand who could do this to her daughter and her family.
