crime

Fresno wig shop burglarized several times in last 2 months, owner says

A Fresno business owner just can't catch a break as thieves continue to target her wig shop.
EMBED <>More Videos

Thieves break into Fresno wig store 3 times in last 2 months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno business owner just can't catch a break as thieves continue to target her wig shop.

The owner of Strut Hair Solutions tells Action News her business in north Fresno near Blackstone and Herndon has been broken into three times in just the last two months.

She says the recent burglaries happened twice in April and most recently, on Thursday morning.

In total, those thieves cost her $50,000 in stolen merchandise in all three incidents.

She now says she's so fed up with the constant crime, she's considering closing her shop in Fresno altogether and moving south.

If that happens, she would be forced to put three full-time staff members out of work.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimeburglarytheftbusinessbreak in
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Action News Morning Update
Visalia Marriott Hotel worker accused of embezzlement
Fresno police searching for hit-and-run driver
1 shot near gas station in central Fresno, police say
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News