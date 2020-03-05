student arrested

Student arrested after bringing replica gun to Hoover High School in Fresno

A Hoover High School student was arrested after he brought a replica gun to campus Thursday morning. (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hoover High School student was arrested after he brought a replica gun to campus Thursday morning.

Fresno police say a classmate saw the replica weapon in the student's waistband and overheard him bragging to other students about it.

The other student called their parent, who then told police.

The Fresno Police school resource officer arrested the student and found the airsoft pistol. The high schooler was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Hall, Justice Campus, on felony charges of bringing weapons on school grounds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastcrimestudent arrestedfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENT ARRESTED
Student found with unloaded firearm at Lemoore school, police say
Texas native arrested after allegedly killing Ole Miss classmate
Student arrested for implying violence against Madera HS
13-year-old arrested for making school shooting threat in Lemoore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2020 canceled due to concerns over coronavirus, organizers say
1 killed, 5 injured including 7-year-old child in Tulare shooting
1 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County
Big rig carrying cookies crashes into car in Fresno County
1 killed in RV trailer fire in Fresno County, deputies say
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Show More
Valley Children's Hospital changes visitor policy as coronavirus concerns grow
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
Lemoore navy sailor arrested for sexually assaulting woman at China Peak ski resort
Starbucks suspending personal cup use amid coronavirus outbreak
2020 Primary Election Coverage in California
More TOP STORIES News