Police: Student shoots fellow student at North Carolina high school

EMBED </>More Videos

Student arrested after shooting at NC high school

MATTHEWS, North Carolina --
Authorities say a student shot and wounded another student at a North Carolina high school before being taken into custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools issued a statement saying the student was shot Monday morning at Butler High School in Matthews. The Matthews Police Department said the student was taken to a hospital but couldn't provide information on the injuries.

The police statement said the suspect was also a student. Investigators have the weapon used. Police said they believe the shooting was an "isolated incident," and authorities have secured the campus.

The school district says there is no further immediate danger.


The campus, about 12 miles southeast of Charlotte, is on lockdown and parents are being notified of what happened.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldschool shootinghigh schoolNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search for Fresno hit-and-run driver, that killed a single Mother of four, continues
'Start Here': Synagogue shooting, online hate
Indonesian Lion Air plane crashes minutes after takeoff, officials say survivors unlikely
Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title
8 men, 3 women killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting mourned
Fresno woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Crews to work on damaged Highway 99 overpass through Nov. 10
Fresno Police officer and his wife remain in hospital after serious crash
Show More
Fresno State football team ranked #20 in nation
Police searching for suspect who shot at two women inside car near Highway 99
FOUND: Man kidnapped from gas station in Tulare County
7-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Southwest Fresno
13-year-old girl charged with assault after stabbing teen in Visalia
More News