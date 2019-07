FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a student after he wrote a message on the wall of a bathroom stall implying violence against Madera High School.Investigators say the threat was found Monday. After working with the school staff and administrators, officers made an arrest.Officials say the student claimed the written statement was a practical joke and he meant no harm.Police are asking parents to remind your children that there are consequences for implied threats, real or not.