Student Athletes to sign on National Letter of Intent Day

By
Wednesday, November 14th marks National Letter of Intent Day across the Central Valley. Dozens to hundreds of student-athletes will put pen to paper and choose where they will continue their athletic careers in college. ABC 30 wants to highlight as many of these as possible and you can share your videos, pictures, and interviews with us.

You can also use the hashtag #ABC30Insider



Email the sports department of Chris Alvarez and Stephen Hicks so ABC30 can highlight the big day.

Chris Alvarez

chris.l.alvarez@abc.com

https://twitter.com/ChrisABC30


https://www.facebook.com/ChrisABC30/

Stephen Hicks

stephen.m.hicks@abc.com

https://twitter.com/StephenABC30

https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicksABC30/
