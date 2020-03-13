Coronavirus

President Trump waives interest on federally owned student loans in effort to ease financial impact of coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump during a news conference about the latest in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday said he was waiving interest for all student loans held by federal government agencies until further notice.

It was one of several emergency executive actions he announced.

What is coronavirus quarantine? Can it stop COVID-19?

"That's a big thing for a lot of students," President Trump said.

It came during the same news conference in which the president announced that he is officially declaring a national emergency over the new coronavirus.

The president spoke at Rose Garden press conference and said no resource will be spared in responding to the virus. He said that the declaration will free up nearly $50 billion to help the states and cities.

Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus

Trump said he is also asking every hospital in the U.S. to activate their emergency preparedness plan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeeducationcoronavirusdebtstudent loans
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News