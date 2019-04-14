hazing

Student on life support after suspected case of hazing at University of Buffalo

BUFFALO, New York -- A student from Westchester is on life support after a suspected case of college hazing at the University of Buffalo.

Sebastian Serafin-Bazan went into cardiac arrest at a frat house at the University of Buffalo early Friday morning.

Serafin-Bazan is 19 and graduated last year from Port Chester High School.

Students at the university say they saw first responders giving him CPR on the front lawn of Sigma Pi's frat house.

Buffalo police are investigating.

The university has suspended all fraternity and sorority activities.
