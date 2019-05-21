Students accused of putting urine, semen in teachers' food at Ohio school

POWELL, Ohio -- Officials at one Ohio middle school say a group of students used bodily fluids to contaminate food that was then served to teachers.

The alleged incident happened last Thursday during a student cooking competition in a global gourmet class at Hyatts Middle School.

The school district told WBNS that students put urine and semen on crepes given to the teachers who were judging the contest.

According to information received by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, a video of some portion of the acts was circulating.

School officials found out what happened and told police, who are still investigating.

Attorney Brad Koffel, who is representing one of the students, spoke to WBNS, urging everyone to "use caution before reaching any conclusions."

Koffel adds this could have easily "been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video."

"We don't know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone's food. I don't know how the school would know that," Koffel said.

Testing is being done to identify what substances were involved in the incident, authorities said.

The sheriff's office hasn't filed any charges, but the charge that could apply is felony assault because it was allegedly committed at school and against a teacher.
